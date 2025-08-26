Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd Inc. (HKPD) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of HKPD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -55.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.81 and $3.79. The Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 132.01 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd (HKPD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.31M and boasts a workforce of 27 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2331, with a change in price of +0.7850. Similarly, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd recorded 2,525,833 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.42%.

HKPD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HKPD stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

HKPD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 63.27%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.27%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 38.06% and 22.83%, respectively.