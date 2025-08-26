Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Hesai Group ADR’s current trading price is -9.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 613.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.56 and $27.94. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.86 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.29 million observed over the last three months.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) has a current stock price of $25.41. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $37.22 after opening at $25.48. The stock’s low for the day was $24.11, and it eventually closed at $23.38.

The stock market performance of Hesai Group ADR has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $27.94 on 08/18/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.56, recorded on 09/10/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.68B and boasts a workforce of 1020 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Hesai Group ADR

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Hesai Group ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.48, with a change in price of +8.49. Similarly, Hesai Group ADR recorded 4,128,444 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.25%.

How HSAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HSAI stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

HSAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hesai Group ADR over the past 50 days is 78.59%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.84%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 61.94% and 58.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HSAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 502.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 46.37%. The price of HSAI fallen by 16.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.08%.