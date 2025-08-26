Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -42.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.47 and $9.39. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.89 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.86 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) is $5.39. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.0 after opening at $5.39. It dipped to a low of $3.0 before ultimately closing at $5.57.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $9.39 on 04/22/25, with the lowest value being $2.47 on 09/11/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.67B and boasts a workforce of 26000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hertz Global Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.40, with a change in price of +1.32. Similarly, Hertz Global Holdings Inc recorded 14,070,563 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.72%.

HTZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hertz Global Holdings Inc over the past 50 days is 9.59%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 20.70%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.74% and 23.59%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HTZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 72.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 27.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HTZ has leaped by -22.63%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.56%.