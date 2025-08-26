Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Haleon plc ADR’s current trading price is -15.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.86 and $11.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.45 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 12.61 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Haleon plc ADR (HLN) is currently priced at $9.6. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.41 after opening at $9.6. The day’s lowest price was $10.0 before the stock closed at $9.68.

Haleon plc ADR’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $11.42 on 06/02/25 and a low of $8.86 for the same time frame on 01/14/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.02B.

Haleon plc ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Haleon plc ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.24, with a change in price of -0.56. Similarly, Haleon plc ADR recorded 14,285,983 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLN stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

HLN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Haleon plc ADR over the last 50 days is 22.67%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 51.41%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.96% and 75.86%, respectively.

HLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.88% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.47%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HLN has leaped by -1.08%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.49%.