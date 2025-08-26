Guardforce AI Co Ltd Inc. (GFAI) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -19.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.48%. The price of GFAI leaped by -10.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.51%.

The present stock price for Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) is $1.18. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.5 after an opening price of $1.18. The stock briefly fell to $4.5 before ending the session at $1.1.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.88 on 01/06/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.76 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of GFAI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s current trading price is -69.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.26%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.76 and $3.88. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.95 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.48 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.80M and boasts a workforce of 1698 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1264, with a change in price of +0.1901. Similarly, Guardforce AI Co Ltd recorded 413,076 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.20%.

GFAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GFAI stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

GFAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Guardforce AI Co Ltd over the last 50 days is 34.02%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 57.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.96% and 15.02%, respectively.