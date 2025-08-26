GRYP Stock: Exploring Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s Growth

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.93 on 05/12/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.13 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of GRYP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s current trading price is -52.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1015.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.13 and $2.93. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.19 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.4 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 115.92M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9107, with a change in price of +1.2413. Similarly, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc recorded 11,435,877 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +782.17%.

GRYP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc over the past 50 days is 83.35%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 76.92%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 55.77% and 42.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GRYP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 82.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 381.60%. The price of GRYP increased 15.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.53%.