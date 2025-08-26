GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. GigaCloud Technology Inc’s current trading price is -18.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.57%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.17 and $34.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.79 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is $28.1. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $44.0 after an opening price of $28.1. The stock briefly fell to $31.0 before ending the session at $31.03.

GigaCloud Technology Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $34.50 on 08/18/25 and the lowest value was $11.17 on 04/11/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 57.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.05B and boasts a workforce of 1561 employees.

GigaCloud Technology Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating GigaCloud Technology Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.35, with a change in price of +13.38. Similarly, GigaCloud Technology Inc recorded 863,881 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +90.90%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GCT stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.86.

GCT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for GigaCloud Technology Inc over the last 50 days is 63.20%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 53.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.14% and 71.16%, respectively.

GCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 26.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 56.02%. The price of GCT fallen by 16.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.54%.