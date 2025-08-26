Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Genius Group Ltd’s current trading price is -51.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 342.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.21 and $1.92. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.17 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 7.78 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Genius Group Ltd (GNS) currently stands at $0.93. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.3 after starting at $0.93. The stock’s lowest price was $4.3 before closing at $1.01.

In terms of market performance, Genius Group Ltd had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.92 on 07/10/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.21 on 04/01/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 173.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.00M and boasts a workforce of 133 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7010, with a change in price of +0.6742. Similarly, Genius Group Ltd recorded 6,097,679 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +267.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNS stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

GNS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Genius Group Ltd over the last 50 days is 37.13%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 28.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.85% and 40.82%, respectively.

GNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 157.60%. The price of GNS leaped by -6.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.87%.