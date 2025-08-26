logo

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Galaxy Digital Inc’s current trading price is -27.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 193.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.20 and $33.17 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.89 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 8.28 million over the last three months.

At present, Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) has a stock price of $24.06. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $40.0 after an opening price of $24.15. The day’s lowest price was $30.0, and it closed at $24.55.

Galaxy Digital Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $33.17 on 07/24/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.20 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Galaxy Digital Inc (GLXY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.21B and boasts a workforce of 520 employees.

Galaxy Digital Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Galaxy Digital Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.86, with a change in price of +12.10. Similarly, Galaxy Digital Inc recorded 5,577,730 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GLXY stands at 2.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

GLXY Stock Stochastic Average

Galaxy Digital Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 42.74%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.98% and 20.51%, respectively.

GLXY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 108.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 71.86%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GLXY has leaped by -18.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.15%.

