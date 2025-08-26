logo

Fortinet Inc Inc. (FTNT) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 2.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -28.57%. The price of FTNT leaped by -25.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.86%.

The present stock price for Fortinet Inc (FTNT) is $77.64. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $120.0 after an opening price of $77.64. The stock briefly fell to $75.0 before ending the session at $80.02.

Fortinet Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $114.82 on 02/18/25 and the lowest value was $70.12 on 08/07/25.

52-week price history of FTNT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Fortinet Inc’s current trading price is -32.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$70.12 and $114.82. The Fortinet Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 7.26 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 6.49 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.49B and boasts a workforce of 14138 employees.

Fortinet Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Fortinet Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 30 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.50, with a change in price of -19.03. Similarly, Fortinet Inc recorded 6,170,341 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.69%.

FTNT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FTNT stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

FTNT Stock Stochastic Average

Fortinet Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 19.46%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.67% and 23.28%, respectively.

