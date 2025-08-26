logo

Forian Inc (FORA) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Forian Inc’s current trading price is -45.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.76%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.64 and $4.03. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.83 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 12110.0 over the last 3 months.

Forian Inc (FORA) stock is currently valued at $2.21. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.0 after opening at $2.21. The stock briefly dropped to $5.0 before ultimately closing at $1.77.

The market performance of Forian Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.03 on 02/18/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.64 on 08/22/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Forian Inc (FORA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.75M and boasts a workforce of 48 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0000, with a change in price of +0.2500. Similarly, Forian Inc recorded 23,386 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FORA stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FORA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Forian Inc over the last 50 days is 53.27%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 53.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.23% and 25.44%, respectively.

FORA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.92%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.49%. The price of FORA increased 13.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.76%.

