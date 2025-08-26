FLYY’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $1.32 to $13.00 – What’s Next for Investors?

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of FLYY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -89.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.32 to $13.00. In the Industrials sector, the Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.45 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.52 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc (FLYY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.49M and boasts a workforce of 11941 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining FLYY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLYY stands at 14.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 13.50.

FLYY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.93%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 5.02% and 4.22% respectively.

FLYY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data.