Firefly Neuroscience Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 45.07M Market Cap

Firefly Neuroscience Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $17.20 on 02/13/25, with the lowest value being $1.86 on 01/13/25.

52-week price history of AIFF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Firefly Neuroscience Inc’s current trading price is -80.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.86 and $17.20. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 70.03 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.07 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Firefly Neuroscience Inc (AIFF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.07M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.04, with a change in price of -0.71. Similarly, Firefly Neuroscience Inc recorded 1,710,751 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.27%.

AIFF Stock Stochastic Average

Firefly Neuroscience Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 72.59%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.14% and 34.26%, respectively.

AIFF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -37.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -42.97%. The price of AIFF fallen by 15.24% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 26.98%.