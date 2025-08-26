Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Exxon Mobil Corp’s current trading price is -11.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $97.80 and $126.34. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.74 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 16.91 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) currently stands at $111.74. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $145.0 after starting at $111.74. The stock’s lowest price was $95.0 before closing at $111.28.

Exxon Mobil Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $126.34 on 10/07/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $97.80 on 04/10/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 476.38B and boasts a workforce of 61000 employees.

Exxon Mobil Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Exxon Mobil Corp as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.96, with a change in price of -7.30. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corp recorded 17,060,904 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.13%.

Exxon Mobil Corp's Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XOM stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

XOM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Exxon Mobil Corp over the last 50 days is 54.40%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 83.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.90% and 54.62%, respectively.

XOM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.42%. The price of XOM fallen by 1.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.70%.