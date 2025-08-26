Etsy Inc: -18.68% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

Currently, the stock price of Etsy Inc (ETSY) is $57.39. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $86.0 after opening at $57.39. The stock touched a low of $48.0 before closing at $62.66.

Etsy Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $70.57 on 08/13/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $40.05 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ETSY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Etsy Inc’s current trading price is -18.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $40.05 and $70.57. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 7.7 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.89 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Etsy Inc (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.69B and boasts a workforce of 2420 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Etsy Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Etsy Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.74, with a change in price of +8.86. Similarly, Etsy Inc recorded 5,514,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.26%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

Etsy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 38.47%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 13.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.14% and 48.78%, respectively.

ETSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 7.79%. The price of ETSY leaped by -8.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.65%.