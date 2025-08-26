EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s current trading price is -57.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.42 and $1.74. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.45 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.84 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.74 on 08/22/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.42 on 07/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.70M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6237, with a change in price of +0.0300. Similarly, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited recorded 2,373,900 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EEIQ stands at 0.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

EEIQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for EpicQuest Education Group International Limited over the last 50 days is 24.23%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 18.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.39% and 26.51%, respectively.

EEIQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EEIQ has fallen by 16.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.52%.