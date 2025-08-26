Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Endeavour Silver Corp’s current trading price is -4.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.33%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.76 and $6.04. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 6.52 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 12.76 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) is $5.75. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.75 after opening at $5.75. The stock touched a low of $6.0 before closing at $5.75.

In terms of market performance, Endeavour Silver Corp had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.04 on 07/14/25, while the lowest value was $2.76 on 09/03/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 59.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.66B and boasts a workforce of 1539 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Endeavour Silver Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.53, with a change in price of +1.97. Similarly, Endeavour Silver Corp recorded 12,876,975 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +52.12%.

How EXK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXK stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

EXK Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Endeavour Silver Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 80.79%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.85%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.83% and 69.92%, respectively.

EXK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 73.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 50.13%. The price of EXK fallen by 0.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.23%.