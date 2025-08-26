EH’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) is $16.82. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $30.49 after opening at $16.54. The stock touched a low of $20.11 before closing at $17.79.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $29.76 on 02/14/25, and the lowest price during that time was $10.90, recorded on 09/04/24.

52-week price history of EH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -43.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $10.90 and $29.76. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.46 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.34 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 880.73M and boasts a workforce of 483 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For EHang Holdings Ltd ADR

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating EHang Holdings Ltd ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.28, with a change in price of -3.05. Similarly, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR recorded 1,428,955 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.42%.

EH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EH stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

EH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 26.63%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 28.16%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.76% and 37.71%, respectively.

EH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -28.70%. The price of EH leaped by -11.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.99%.