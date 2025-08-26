Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -29.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.78 and $12.94 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 17.83 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.97 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) currently stands at $9.15. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $9.15 after starting at $9.15. The stock’s lowest price was $9.15 before closing at $9.11.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $12.94 on 11/25/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $7.78 on 03/13/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.08B and boasts a workforce of 6247 employees.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.01, with a change in price of +0.19. Similarly, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc recorded 9,491,110 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNB stands at 1.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.06.

DNB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 91.67%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.59% and 71.38%, respectively.

DNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.87%. The price of DNB fallen by 0.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.55%.