DSS Inc Inc. (DSS) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 32.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DSS has fallen by 8.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 45.35%.

The stock market performance of DSS Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.50 on 10/23/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.72, recorded on 05/07/25.

52-week price history of DSS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. DSS Inc’s current trading price is -16.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.61%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.72 and $1.50. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.94 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 85020.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

DSS Inc (DSS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.36M and boasts a workforce of 100 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9279, with a change in price of +0.3798. Similarly, DSS Inc recorded 68,278 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +43.65%.

DSS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DSS stands at 3.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

DSS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for DSS Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 76.67%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.98% and 17.17%, respectively.