DJT’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $11.75 to $54.68 – What’s Next for Investors?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $54.68 on 10/29/24 and the lowest value was $11.75 on 09/24/24.

52-week price history of DJT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s current trading price is -66.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.75 to $54.68. In the Communication Services sector, the Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 10.91 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.9.09 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.02B and boasts a workforce of 29 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.34, with a change in price of -0.53. Similarly, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp recorded 7,627,831 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.85%.

Examining DJT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DJT stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

DJT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 45.55%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 59.42% and 50.09% respectively.

DJT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.86%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DJT has leaped by -3.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.14%.