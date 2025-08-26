CX’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2025’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 37.52%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 38.81%. The price of CX increased 5.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.66%.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) stock is currently valued at $8.87. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.0 after opening at $8.87. The stock briefly dropped to $6.0 before ultimately closing at $8.9.

The market performance of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.04 on 08/22/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $4.89 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of CX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s current trading price is -1.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.39%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $4.89 and $9.04. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 11.0 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 12.75 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.41B and boasts a workforce of 44494 employees.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.03, with a change in price of +3.17. Similarly, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR recorded 14,500,897 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +55.61%.

CX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CX stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

CX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 92.95%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.47%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 83.36% and 83.33% respectively.