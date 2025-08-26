CRON Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The present stock price for Cronos Group Inc (CRON) is $2.55. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.09 after an opening price of $2.56. The stock briefly fell to $2.09 before ending the session at $2.59.

In terms of market performance, Cronos Group Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.77 on 08/12/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.60 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of CRON Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cronos Group Inc’s current trading price is -7.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.60 to $2.77. In the Healthcare sector, the Cronos Group Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.03 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.07 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 976.50M and boasts a workforce of 459 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Cronos Group Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Cronos Group Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.02, with a change in price of +0.75. Similarly, Cronos Group Inc recorded 2,021,866 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.69%.

CRON Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cronos Group Inc over the last 50 days is 77.90%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 75.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.09% and 75.73%, respectively.

CRON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 10.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 34.92%. The price of CRON fallen by 23.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.82%.