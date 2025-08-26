Critical Metals Corp: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 621.18M Market Cap

Critical Metals Corp saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.89 on 01/13/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.23 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of CRML Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Critical Metals Corp’s current trading price is -36.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 412.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.23 to $9.89. In the Basic Materials sector, the Critical Metals Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.71 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) has experienced a quarterly rise of 311.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 621.18M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.80, with a change in price of +4.88. Similarly, Critical Metals Corp recorded 4,616,099 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +343.66%.

Examining CRML’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRML stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRML Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Critical Metals Corp over the last 50 days is 92.43%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 88.72%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.17% and 87.64%, respectively.

CRML Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -34.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 142.31%. The price of CRML fallen by 45.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.61%.