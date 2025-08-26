Conoco Phillips (COP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Conoco Phillips’s current trading price is -15.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.91%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $79.88 and $116.08. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 6.85 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.53 million over the last three months.

Conoco Phillips (COP) current stock price is $98.18. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $137.0 after opening at $98.18. The stock’s lowest point was $100.0 before it closed at $96.78.

Conoco Phillips’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $116.08 on 10/07/24, with the lowest value being $79.88 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Conoco Phillips (COP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.62B and boasts a workforce of 11800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Conoco Phillips

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Conoco Phillips as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 91.52, with a change in price of -7.21. Similarly, Conoco Phillips recorded 7,901,946 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.84%.

How COP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COP stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

COP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Conoco Phillips over the last 50 days is presently at 99.26%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.43%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.65% and 62.65%, respectively.

COP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -10.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -0.65%. The price of COP increased 3.40% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.45%.