Confluent Inc (CFLT) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Confluent Inc’s current trading price is -53.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $15.64 and $37.90. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.67 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.42 million observed over the last three months.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) has a current stock price of $17.8. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $36.0 after opening at $17.8. The stock’s low for the day was $20.0, and it eventually closed at $17.79.

The stock market performance of Confluent Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $37.90 on 02/12/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $15.64, recorded on 08/12/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Confluent Inc (CFLT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.14B and boasts a workforce of 3060 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Confluent Inc

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Confluent Inc as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.23, with a change in price of -5.76. Similarly, Confluent Inc recorded 7,063,809 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.45%.

How CFLT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CFLT stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

CFLT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Confluent Inc over the past 50 days is 17.78%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 18.05%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.41% and 14.73%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CFLT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -19.46% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -42.75%. The price of CFLT leaped by -34.92% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.39%.