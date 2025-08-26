Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a 12.38% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The current stock price for Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) is $46.4. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $64.0 after opening at $46.4. It dipped to a low of $40.0 before ultimately closing at $45.83.

The market performance of Occidental Petroleum Corp has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $58.47 on 08/26/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $34.78, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of OXY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s current trading price is -20.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $34.78 and $58.47. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.33 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.68B and boasts a workforce of 13323 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Occidental Petroleum Corp

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Occidental Petroleum Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.68, with a change in price of -2.79. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum Corp recorded 12,297,158 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.67%.

OXY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OXY stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

OXY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Occidental Petroleum Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 83.63%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.96%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.78% and 73.04%, respectively.

OXY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -17.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.94%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OXY has fallen by 3.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.95%.