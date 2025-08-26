Company’s Banking Shares: Up -45.18% from 52-Week Low, But Can the Momentum Hold?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) currently has a stock price of $2.16. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $16.0 after opening at $2.15. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.6 before it closed at $2.15.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.94 on 12/09/24, with the lowest value being $0.69 on 05/15/25.

52-week price history of ESPR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -45.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 211.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.69 and $3.94. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.58 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 163.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 435.51M and boasts a workforce of 304 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Esperion Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Esperion Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.22, with a change in price of +0.78. Similarly, Esperion Therapeutics Inc recorded 5,140,930 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +56.47%.

ESPR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Esperion Therapeutics Inc over the past 50 days is 91.42%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.85%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.85% and 91.02%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ESPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 26.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.86%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ESPR has fallen by 35.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.88%.