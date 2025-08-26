CommScope Holding Company Inc’s Mixed Bag: Up 230.56% in 6 Months, Up 99.50% in 30 Days

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) current stock price is $15.9. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $20.0 after opening at $15.9. The stock’s lowest point was $17.0 before it closed at $15.61.

CommScope Holding Company Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $16.12 on 08/25/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.94 on 04/21/25.

52-week price history of COMM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s current trading price is -1.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 440.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.94 and $16.12. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 7.36 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 178.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.52B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For CommScope Holding Company Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating CommScope Holding Company Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.46, with a change in price of +10.53. Similarly, CommScope Holding Company Inc recorded 6,866,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +196.09%.

COMM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for CommScope Holding Company Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 97.11%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.45%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.03% and 93.58%, respectively.

COMM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 290.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 230.56%. The price of COMM increased 99.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.34%.