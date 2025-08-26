Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Coeur Mining Inc’s current trading price is -1.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 165.07%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $4.58 and $12.30. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 7.9 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 13.34 million over the last three months.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) currently has a stock price of $12.14. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $14.5 after opening at $12.14. The lowest recorded price for the day was $11.0 before it closed at $12.07.

Coeur Mining Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $12.30 on 08/25/25, with the lowest value being $4.58 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.80B and boasts a workforce of 2116 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Coeur Mining Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Coeur Mining Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.37, with a change in price of +6.56. Similarly, Coeur Mining Inc recorded 14,943,441 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +117.56%.

How CDE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDE stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

CDE Stock Stochastic Average

Coeur Mining Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 95.58%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.50% and 89.48%, respectively.

CDE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 84.50%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 127.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CDE has fallen by 30.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.88%.