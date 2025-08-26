Codexis Inc (CDXS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Codexis Inc’s current trading price is -55.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.05%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.90 and $6.08. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.05 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Codexis Inc (CDXS) currently stands at $2.68. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.0 after starting at $2.68. The stock’s lowest price was $3.0 before closing at $2.88.

In terms of market performance, Codexis Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.08 on 12/11/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.90 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Codexis Inc (CDXS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 241.92M and boasts a workforce of 188 employees.

Codexis Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Codexis Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.55, with a change in price of +0.17. Similarly, Codexis Inc recorded 929,063 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.77%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDXS stands at 1.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.19.

CDXS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Codexis Inc over the last 50 days is 30.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 7.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.67% and 18.95%, respectively.

CDXS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.79%. The price of CDXS leaped by -13.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.67%.