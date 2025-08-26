CNC’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Centene Corp’s Stock Performance

The stock of Centene Corp (CNC) is currently priced at $29.08. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $70.0 after opening at $29.08. The day’s lowest price was $24.0 before the stock closed at $29.41.

Centene Corp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $80.59 on 09/03/24 and the lowest value was $25.08 on 08/07/25.

52-week price history of CNC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Centene Corp’s current trading price is -63.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $25.08 to $80.59. In the Healthcare sector, the Centene Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.14.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Centene Corp (CNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -48.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.28B and boasts a workforce of 60500 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Centene Corp

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Centene Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.17, with a change in price of -31.37. Similarly, Centene Corp recorded 11,313,638 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.89%.

Examining CNC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNC stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

CNC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Centene Corp over the last 50 days is 12.37%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 78.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.00% and 80.22%, respectively.

CNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -62.91% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -50.65%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CNC has fallen by 2.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.31%.