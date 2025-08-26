logo

Cloudastructure Inc Inc. (CSAI) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer.

At present, Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) has a stock price of $1.8. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.0 after an opening price of $1.8. The day’s lowest price was $6.0, and it closed at $1.58.

In terms of market performance, Cloudastructure Inc had a fairly uneven.

52-week price history of CSAI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Cloudastructure Inc’s current trading price is -96.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.11%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.40 and $52.43. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.71 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.41M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8221, with a change in price of -3.9000. Similarly, Cloudastructure Inc recorded 364,333 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.42%.

CSAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cloudastructure Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 38.16%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 33.33% and 19.63% respectively.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.