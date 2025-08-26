Cloudastructure Inc Inc. (CSAI) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer.

At present, Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) has a stock price of $1.8. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.0 after an opening price of $1.8. The day’s lowest price was $6.0, and it closed at $1.58.

In terms of market performance, Cloudastructure Inc had a fairly uneven.

52-week price history of CSAI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Cloudastructure Inc’s current trading price is -96.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.11%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.40 and $52.43. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 0.71 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.33 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.41M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8221, with a change in price of -3.9000. Similarly, Cloudastructure Inc recorded 364,333 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.42%.

CSAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cloudastructure Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 38.16%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 33.33% and 19.63% respectively.