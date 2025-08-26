Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cisco Systems, Inc’s current trading price is -7.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $47.85 and $72.55 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 11.5 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 20.29 million over the last three months.

At present, Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) has a stock price of $67.14. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $87.0 after an opening price of $67.14. The day’s lowest price was $61.0, and it closed at $67.32.

The market performance of Cisco Systems, Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $72.55 on 08/11/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $47.85 on 09/11/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 265.87B and boasts a workforce of 90400 employees.

Cisco Systems, Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Cisco Systems, Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 64.16, with a change in price of +5.34. Similarly, Cisco Systems, Inc recorded 21,578,838 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSCO stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

CSCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cisco Systems, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 37.24%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.44%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.74% and 19.72%, respectively.

CSCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 33.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CSCO has leaped by -2.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.28%.