Cheche Group Inc (CCG) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cheche Group Inc’s current trading price is -45.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.56 and $1.54. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.11 million observed over the last three months.

Cheche Group Inc (CCG) current stock price is $0.84. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.05 after opening at $0.84. The stock’s lowest point was $1.63 before it closed at $0.78.

Cheche Group Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.54 on 03/04/25, and the lowest price during that time was $0.56, recorded on 09/09/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cheche Group Inc (CCG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.17M and boasts a workforce of 548 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8070, with a change in price of -0.0110. Similarly, Cheche Group Inc recorded 166,669 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.29%.

How CCG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCG stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

CCG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cheche Group Inc over the last 50 days is at 72.85%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 69.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.44% and 49.70%, respectively.

CCG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.73%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -26.61%. The price of CCG increased 6.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.37%.