Charting the Course: SNDL Inc’s SNDL Stock Prospects

SNDL Inc (SNDL) currently has a stock price of $2.42. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.51 after opening at $2.44. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.51 before it closed at $2.4.

The stock market performance of SNDL Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.42 on 08/26/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.15, recorded on 07/01/25.

52-week price history of SNDL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. SNDL Inc’s current trading price is 0.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 110.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.15 and $2.42. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.4 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SNDL Inc (SNDL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 87.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 622.93M and boasts a workforce of 2604 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For SNDL Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating SNDL Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.48, with a change in price of +1.00. Similarly, SNDL Inc recorded 2,364,717 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +69.79%.

SNDL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNDL stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

SNDL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SNDL Inc over the last 50 days is at 97.37%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.30% and 95.81%, respectively.

SNDL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 49.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SNDL has fallen by 61.34%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.24%.