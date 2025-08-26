CBRL’s 2025 Market Dance: Up 38.30% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 38.30%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.47%. The price of CBRL decreased -11.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.94%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) current stock price is $56.53. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $69.0 after opening at $57.19. The stock’s lowest point was $45.0 before it closed at $54.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $71.93 on 07/23/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $33.85 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of CBRL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s current trading price is -21.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.99%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $33.85 and $71.93. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.86 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.26B and boasts a workforce of 77600 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 55.39, with a change in price of +15.89. Similarly, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc recorded 1,078,670 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.45%.

CBRL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CBRL stands at 2.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.43.

CBRL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 32.10%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 47.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.79% and 29.32%, respectively.