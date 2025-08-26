CAPR’s Market Ups and Downs: What’s Behind the 2025 Stock Performance?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 44.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -54.33%. The price of CAPR leaped by -6.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.29%.

The stock price for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) currently stands at $6.6. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $29.0 after starting at $6.6. The stock’s lowest price was $12.0 before closing at $7.1.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $23.40 on 10/15/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.98 on 09/06/24.

52-week price history of CAPR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -71.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.83%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $3.98 and $23.40. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 1.96 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.53 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 301.75M and boasts a workforce of 160 employees.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Capricor Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.56, with a change in price of -2.88. Similarly, Capricor Therapeutics Inc recorded 2,482,683 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.34%.

CAPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAPR stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CAPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Capricor Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is 6.86%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.41%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.43% and 22.06%, respectively.