Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Inc. (CNQ) Price Performance: The Impact of Insider Trading and Institutional Holdings

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -12.95%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNQ has leaped by -1.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.30%.

At present, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) has a stock price of $31.05. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $36.75 after an opening price of $31.05. The day’s lowest price was $33.95, and it closed at $31.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $37.91 on 10/11/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $24.65 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of CNQ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s current trading price is -18.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.65 and $37.91. The Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 9.1 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.49 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of 0.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 65.00B and boasts a workforce of 10640 employees.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Canadian Natural Resources Ltd as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.59, with a change in price of -0.27. Similarly, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd recorded 5,917,358 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.86%.

CNQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNQ stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

CNQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 34.72%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.82%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.86% and 32.42%, respectively.