Can Nauticus Robotics Inc Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Nauticus Robotics Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.04 on 01/06/25, with the lowest value being $0.76 on 08/20/25.

52-week price history of KITT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Nauticus Robotics Inc’s current trading price is -85.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.76 and $6.04. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.01 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.46 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.01M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9681, with a change in price of -0.1645. Similarly, Nauticus Robotics Inc recorded 1,703,707 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.82%.

KITT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nauticus Robotics Inc over the last 50 days is at 25.63%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 48.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.26% and 14.59%, respectively.

KITT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -56.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -21.13%. The price of KITT decreased -13.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.08%.