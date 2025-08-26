Can ECARX Holdings Inc Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) current stock price is $1.55. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.0 after opening at $1.51. The stock’s lowest point was $2.65 before it closed at $1.69.

ECARX Holdings Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.25 on 03/12/25, with the lowest value being $0.76 on 04/11/25.

52-week price history of ECX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. ECARX Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -52.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.76 and $3.25. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 11.12 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.77 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 581.15M and boasts a workforce of 1900 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For ECARX Holdings Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating ECARX Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5624, with a change in price of +0.4300. Similarly, ECARX Holdings Inc recorded 4,604,445 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.22%.

ECX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ECARX Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 28.51%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 53.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.58% and 69.53%, respectively.

ECX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -27.67%. The price of ECX decreased -2.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.81%.