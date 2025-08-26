C3.ai Inc’s Shares Reel: -28.66% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 2.29B Market Cap

The stock price for C3.ai Inc (AI) currently stands at $17.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $30.0 after starting at $17.0. The stock’s lowest price was $13.0 before closing at $17.09.

The market performance of C3.ai Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $45.08 on 12/10/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $14.70 on 08/11/25.

52-week price history of AI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. C3.ai Inc’s current trading price is -62.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.09%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $14.70 and $45.08. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.74 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

C3.ai Inc (AI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.29B and boasts a workforce of 1181 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for C3.ai Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating C3.ai Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.02, with a change in price of -4.92. Similarly, C3.ai Inc recorded 6,906,645 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.41%.

Examining AI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AI stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

AI Stock Stochastic Average

C3.ai Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.28%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.76% and 21.17%, respectively.

AI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -29.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -35.19%. The price of AI leaped by -33.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.81%.