BTI’s Stock Dilemma: British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s Market Performance and Outlook

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has a current stock price of $57.15. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $69.0 after opening at $57.23. The stock’s low for the day was $40.0, and it eventually closed at $57.8.

In terms of market performance, British American Tobacco Plc ADR had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $59.29 on 08/21/25, while the lowest value was $34.17 on 10/22/24.

52-week price history of BTI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s current trading price is -3.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $34.17 and $59.29. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.96 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 124.81B and boasts a workforce of 48989 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For British American Tobacco Plc ADR

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating British American Tobacco Plc ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.16, with a change in price of +16.76. Similarly, British American Tobacco Plc ADR recorded 6,364,161 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.65%.

BTI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTI stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

BTI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of British American Tobacco Plc ADR over the past 50 days is 82.38%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.42%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.99% and 88.36%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 57.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 48.22%. The price of BTI fallen by 10.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.55%.