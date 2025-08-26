Borr Drilling Ltd: Rising -57.44% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

At present, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has a stock price of $2.83. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.0 after an opening price of $2.83. The day’s lowest price was $2.8, and it closed at $2.72.

Borr Drilling Ltd’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.65 on 08/26/24 and a low of $1.55 for the same time frame on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of BORR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Borr Drilling Ltd’s current trading price is -57.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.58%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.55 to $6.65. In the Energy sector, the Borr Drilling Ltd’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 7.01 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 697.40M and boasts a workforce of 2719 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Borr Drilling Ltd

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Borr Drilling Ltd as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.00, with a change in price of +0.54. Similarly, Borr Drilling Ltd recorded 5,690,071 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.58%.

Examining BORR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BORR stands at 2.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.91.

BORR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Borr Drilling Ltd over the last 50 days is 97.20%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.10% and 82.06%, respectively.

BORR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -53.45%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BORR has fallen by 28.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.41%.