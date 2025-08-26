logo

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Blaize Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -86.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 127.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.70 and $29.61. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.36 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.33 million observed over the last three months.

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) has a current stock price of $3.86. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $10.0 after opening at $3.86. The stock’s low for the day was $6.0, and it eventually closed at $3.59.

Blaize Holdings Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 396.11M and boasts a workforce of 232 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Blaize Holdings Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Blaize Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.90, with a change in price of +1.67. Similarly, Blaize Holdings Inc recorded 1,602,047 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +76.26%.

BZAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Blaize Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 41.60%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 56.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.71% and 32.60%, respectively.

BZAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -65.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 4.04%. The price of BZAI leaped by -10.85% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.66%.

