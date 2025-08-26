BIDU’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Baidu Inc ADR’s Performance

Currently, the stock price of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) is $91.93. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $146.45 after opening at $91.93. The stock touched a low of $71.45 before closing at $90.01.

Baidu Inc ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $116.25 on 10/02/24, and the lowest price during that time was $74.71, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of BIDU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Baidu Inc ADR’s current trading price is -20.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $74.71 and $116.25. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 6.38 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.45 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.73B and boasts a workforce of 41300 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Baidu Inc ADR

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Baidu Inc ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.09, with a change in price of +0.30. Similarly, Baidu Inc ADR recorded 3,820,688 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.33%.

BIDU Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIDU stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

BIDU Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Baidu Inc ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 77.05%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.94% and 52.62%, respectively.

BIDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.62%. The price of BIDU fallen by 1.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.00%.