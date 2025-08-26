Behind Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) is $14.96. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $16.18 after an opening price of $14.94. The stock briefly fell to $14.5 before ending the session at $15.72.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.77 on 04/16/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $7.97 on 12/30/24.

52-week price history of HMY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -20.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $7.97 to $18.77. In the Basic Materials sector, the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.4 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.31B and boasts a workforce of 34715 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.99, with a change in price of -0.11. Similarly, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR recorded 4,781,104 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.76%.

Examining HMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HMY stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

HMY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 59.38%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 57.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 77.45% and 83.56% respectively.

HMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 42.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 37.50%. The price of HMY fallen by 7.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.13%.