Behind GoPro Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for GoPro Inc (GPRO) is $1.65. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.8 after an opening price of $1.65. The stock briefly fell to $0.8 before ending the session at $1.21.

GoPro Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.37 on 07/23/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.40 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of GPRO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. GoPro Inc’s current trading price is -30.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 314.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.40 to $2.37. In the Technology sector, the GoPro Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 42.25 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.9.71 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

GoPro Inc (GPRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 186.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 261.00M and boasts a workforce of 696 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for GoPro Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating GoPro Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8442, with a change in price of +0.9993. Similarly, GoPro Inc recorded 7,995,988 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +153.57%.

Examining GPRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPRO stands at 1.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

GPRO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, GoPro Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.59%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 42.61% and 22.76% respectively.

GPRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 25.95% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 109.07%. The price of GPRO fallen by 9.27% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.20%.