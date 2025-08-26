Axogen Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Currently, the stock price of Axogen Inc (AXGN) is $14.79. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $30.0 after opening at $14.79. The stock touched a low of $20.0 before closing at $16.26.

Axogen Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $21.00 on 02/25/25, with the lowest value being $9.22 on 06/18/25.

52-week price history of AXGN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Axogen Inc’s current trading price is -29.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $9.22 and $21.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.55 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Axogen Inc (AXGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 680.49M and boasts a workforce of 452 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Axogen Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Axogen Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.08, with a change in price of -3.02. Similarly, Axogen Inc recorded 962,841 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.96%.

AXGN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXGN stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.59.

AXGN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Axogen Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 77.06%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.16%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.08% and 90.77%, respectively.

AXGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 14.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -17.88%. The price of AXGN fallen by 10.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.52%.