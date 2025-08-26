ATAI’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 256.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 160.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATAI has fallen by 32.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.04%.

At present, ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) has a stock price of $4.74. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $16.0 after an opening price of $4.74. The day’s lowest price was $7.0, and it closed at $4.57.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.74 on 08/25/25 and a low of $1.03 for the same time frame on 10/11/24.

52-week price history of ATAI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s current trading price is 0.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 360.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.03 and $4.74. The ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 16.47 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.62 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 130.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.02B and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating ATAI Life Sciences N.V as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.49, with a change in price of +3.50. Similarly, ATAI Life Sciences N.V recorded 4,368,338 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +282.26%.

ATAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATAI stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ATAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 82.04%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.01%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.82% and 80.68%, respectively.